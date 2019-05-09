JEE Advanced 2019 Registration Ends Today. Date Extended For Odisha Students

IIT Roorkee is the in-charge institute of JEE Advanced this year.

JEE Advanced 2019 registration will close today by 5 pm. JEE Advanced 2019 registration can be done on the official website of the entrance exam, which is being held for admissions to IITs, jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced 2019 admit cards will be released on May 20 and the examination will be held on May 27, 2019. The students can pay the application fee toll May 10. There will be two shifts for Paper 1 which would be held from 9 am to 12 pm and for Paper 2 the examination would be held from 4 pm to 5 pm.

For SC, ST, PwD and Female candidates the application fee is Rs 1300.

For other candidates the application fee is Rs 2600.

The payment can be made by Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Internet Banking or E- banking.

Candidates can also pay the application fee through e- challan.

Candidates should take the printout of the e- challan and deposit the amount in the nearest SBI Branch.

Unique Registration Number and "Registration Details" can be downloaded after the payment.

According to the reports, 2,24,000 students would be appearing in the JEE Advanced 2019 exam this year.

The syllabus of the JEE Advanced 2019 covers subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Architecture aptitude test.

The entire JEE Advanced 2019 examination will be conducted in fully computer based test mode.

For more information candidates may refer the official website.

JEE Advanced 2018: Extension for Odisha students

Meanwhile, Odisha students have been allowed an extension of 5 days for JEE (Advanced) registration as the state is facing severe disruption in electricity and internet services in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani.

Students in the State who are eligible for the IIT entrance exam can now register till May 14.

In a letter to Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had requested the Centre to extend the registration date of the JEE Advanced examinations by at least 10 days in the wake of Cyclone Fani.

