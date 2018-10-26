Jammu University Result 2018: BE 2nd Semester Result Announced @ Coeju.com

Jammu University Result 2018: University of Jammu has released the result for Bachelor of Engineering, 2nd Semester Examination which was held in June 2018. Total number of students enrolled was 3121, number of students who re-appeared was 2201. Out of the number of students who appeared, 916 students passed. The total pass percentage is 29%.

The result has been released in pdf format and is available on the Controller of Examination, Jammu University official website.

Jammu University BE 2nd Semester Result 2018: How to check?

Step one: Go to official website: www.coeju.com.

Step two: Click on the link for BE 2nd Semester June Exam Result link.

Step three: In the new window, click on 'Download' button.

Step four: A pdf will download. Open it and check for your roll number.

Jammu University had earlier released the BE 4th Semester result on October 15, 2018. The overall pass percentage for BE 4th Semester was 36%.

About Jammu University

The University of Jammu, accredited as 'A' Grade University by National Assessment & Accreditation Council of India came into existence in 1969 vide Kashmir and Jammu Universities Act 1969 following bifurcation of the erstwhile University of Jammu and Kashmir.

Controller of Examinations University of Jammu holds examinations so the University of Jammu can, grant degrees, generate knowledge and confer diverse academic distinctions on persons who pursue approved courses of study in the University or in constituent colleges/institutions approved for the purpose also for those who appear as external/private candidates. It also confers honorary degrees or other distinctions on the persons of exceptional caliber.