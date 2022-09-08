Jammu University Professor Accused Of Sexual Harassment Dies By Suicide

Chander Shekhar, Associate Professor at University of Jammu, was found dead in his office on campus

Chander Shekhar, 45, an Associate Professor in Jammu University's Psychology Department who was suspended following complaints of sexual harassment, has died, allegedly by suicide.

His body was found in his office on the university campus yesterday, along with a note that said, "Allegations against me are false."

Police said Professor Shekhar, who was from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, used to reside at the university's old campus. Police moved the body to hospital for an autopsy and an inquiry began.

Professor Prakash Anthal, Dean of Students' Welfare at the university, said: "On September 1, 2022, around 20 to 22 students had lodged a written complaint against Professor Chander Shekhar for sexual harassment and the case was being investigated by the university authority."

Professor Anthal added, "Based on the inquiry committee's initial report, he was placed under suspension and barred from teaching and evaluation, pending the final inquiry report."

"When he came to know about the decision of the committee, he went to his room and locked it from inside. When I came to know about the incident, I sent the chief security officer of the university to check," the professor said. He said the security personnel broke open the door to his office and found him dead.