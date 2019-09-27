DRDO Signs MoU With Central University Of Jammu

DRDO and Central University of Jammu sign MoU to set up Kalam Centre for Science and Technology.

The Central University of Jammu has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence for the establishment of Kalam Centre for Science and Technology (KCST). The MoU has been inked to facilitate and undertake multidisciplinary directed basic and applied research and technology development in computational system security and sensors.

KCST will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and equipment leading to increase in research scholars in these areas.

The MoU was signed on September 26 in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy. Professor Ashok Aima, Vice Chancellor of Central University of Jammu and Director General (Technology Management) DRDO Shri Sudhir Gupta were also present on the occasion.

Gopalaswami Parthasarathy, Chancellor, Central University of Jammu appreciated DRDO for establishing a high-end research centre to promote quality research which in long run will create a pool of scientists from this region.

