Jammu University Professor's Suicide: Protests, Demand For CBI Probe

Jammu:

A Jammu University (JU) professor's death by suicide, after he was suspended over allegations of sexual harassment of some students at the university, is snowballing into a major controversy.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

