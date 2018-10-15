Jammu University Result 2018: BE 4th Semester Result Announced @ Coeju.com

Jammu University Result 2018: BE 4th Semester Result Announced

Jammu University, today, released the result for Bachelor of Engineering 4th Semester (Regular) examination held in May/June 2018. The result is available on the official website for Controller of Examination, Jammu University. Students who appeared for the 4th semester BE exam can check their result now.

2572 students had appeared in the BE 4th semester exam, out of which 938 appeared. The overall pass percentage is 36%.

Jammu University BE 4th Semester Result 2018: How to check?

Step one: Go to official website for Controller of Examination: www.coeju.com.

Step two: Click on the link provided for BE 4th Semester result.

Step three: A new window will open. Click on download.

Step four: A pdf will open. Check your roll number for result status and marks.

Apart from the BE 4th semester result, Jammu University also released the result for B.A/B.Sc/B.Com/ BBA/BCA/B.A.Eng (H)/B.Com.(H) 2nd Semester, Non-CBCS (Private) Examination 2018, MA Economics 2nd Semester exam held in may 2018, and M.Sc. IT 2nd semester exam held in May 2018.

All these results could be viewed y following the steps given above.

About Jammu University

The University of Jammu, accredited as 'A' Grade University by National Assessment & Accreditation Council of India came into existence in 1969 vide Kashmir and Jammu Universities Act 1969 following bifurcation of the erstwhile University of Jammu and Kashmir.

Controller of Examinations University of Jammu holds examinations so the University of Jammu can, grant degrees, generate knowledge and confer diverse academic distinctions on persons who pursue approved courses of study in the University or in constituent colleges/institutions approved for the purpose also for those who appear as external/private candidates. It also confers honorary degrees or other distinctions on the persons of exceptional caliber.