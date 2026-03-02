Jammu And Kashmir Schools Closed For Two Days After Drone Intrusion Attempts Along LoC

Jammu Kashmir Schools Closed: The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir ordered the closure of all schools and colleges across the Kashmir Valley on March 2 and 3 to ensure the safety of students. The decision followed multiple Pakistani drone intrusion attempts along the Line of Control (LoC), amid heightened security concerns in the region.

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir issued an order stating that the reopening of schools, which had been scheduled after the winter vacation, has been put on hold.

"In the interest of administration and safety of students, it was hereby ordered that all Government and Private Recognised Schools of Kashmir Division would remain closed on 2nd and 3rd March, 2026," the order stated.

According to officials, the drone activity was reported between 5:45 am and 6 am on March 1, when quadcopters attempted to breach Indian airspace along the LoC. Security agencies said surveillance had been intensified following the incident.

Officials said the restrictions were aimed at preventing miscreants and anti-national elements from exploiting public sentiments in the aftermath of US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Police and security forces were deployed in strength and erected barricades in the city centre, Lal Chowk, where thousands of protesters had gathered on Sunday.

Schools from Class 9 to 12, which had also been scheduled to reopen after the nearly three-month-long winter recess, were ordered to remain shut on Monday and Tuesday in view of the prevailing situation.

Officials added that the drone sightings were not isolated incidents, noting that there had been multiple such attempts along the LoC and the International Border in recent days. The Indian Army intensified monitoring to counter further threats.