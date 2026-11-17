Jammu and Kashmir: Authorities in Kashmir on Monday revised the timings in the schools across the valley in view of the cold conditions.

In an order, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) notified the changes in school timings for all schools of Kashmir division from Thursday.

The order said that classes from nursery to 8th standard shall function from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm, while classes 9 to 12 shall conclude by 3:30 pm.

It also said that the timing will be applicable in both rural and urban schools, government as well as recognised private ones, of the Kashmir division.

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While no reason was officially given for the change in school timings, it is believed that the revised timings were announced due to prevalent cold conditions in the valley.

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Earlier, the school timings were 10 am to 3:30 pm for the schools within the Srinagar Municipal limits, and 10:30 am to 4 pm for those operating outside the Srinagar Municipal limits.