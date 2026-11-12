Education Minister Launches Kendriya Vidyalaya's Digital Dashboard To Track Student Progress

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurated three flagship digital initiatives of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) in New Delhi today. These include the AI-integrated Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) with the 'Samiksha' AI Bot, KVS-Samvaad Parent Connect App, and the KVS Alumni Connect Portal.

As a step towards technology-enabled, transparent, and efficient administration, the Kendriya Vidyalayas will now use an AI-based system to monitor student attendance, academic performance and school infrastructure across its network of schools.

In a social media post on X, the minister stated:

"From AI-powered monitoring of student attendance and learning outcomes to identifying gaps for timely intervention, real-time parent engagement and alumni mentorship, these initiatives mark an important step towards making our education system more connected, responsive and future-ready."

The minister also called for scaling up the initiative across every Kendriya Vidyalaya, covering all classes and locations. He also encouraged stakeholders to adopt a continuous learning approach, assess outcomes, and address areas requiring improvement.

Highlighting the importance of capacity-building of teachers, he suggested incorporating comprehensive teacher training data into the portal. He stated that this should include details of training status of the teachers, training intervals, previous training records and upcoming training requirements. The minister emphasised that integrating these details into an online platform would facilitate better monitoring and ensure timely training.

According to official information, the AI-integrated Vidya Samiksha Kendra provides real-time dashboards on student and staff attendance, academic performance, school infrastructure and admissions. Its 'Samiksha' AI Bot analyses data, identifies gaps and suggests interventions, enabling informed and timely decision-making.

Meanwhile, the KVS Samvaad Parent Connect App and Web Portal brings schools closer to parents by providing real-time attendance, progress of syllabus, academic results, learning resources and digital student ID cards.

Parents can also apply online for Bonafide and CEA certificates and student leave, besides accessing student and teacher diaries. This will reduce paperwork and unnecessary school visits while strengthening parent-teacher communication.

The official announcement also noted that the KVS Alumni Portal provides a dedicated platform for former students to reconnect with their schools and batchmates, share achievements and experiences, and contribute towards mentorship, career guidance and institutional development.