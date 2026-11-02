Education Ministry Extends Deadline For Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026; Check Details

Education Ministry: The Ministry of Education has extended the registration deadline for Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026 till November 6, according to official information. Under the initiative, young people are encouraged to identify problems and build solutions aimed at serving their respective states and the nation. Their efforts will be rewarded with prizes and investment opportunities, according to the central government.

As per official records, the portal was launched on September 25, 2026, with the registration window open from September 25 to November 6. According to official information, the initiative provides young Indians an opportunity to identify problems in their villages, towns and communities and develop innovative and practical solutions to address them.

In a social media post on X, the Education Ministry stated:

"Take this opportunity to develop innovative solutions to real-world challenges."

After the portal closes, entries will be segregated state-wise, theme-wise, and track-wise for screening. The state screening by NITs is scheduled from November 7 onwards, the ministry noted.

According to the Education Ministry, NITs and designated technical institutions will screen entries against the common evaluation framework: relevance, originality, feasibility, cost, impact, scalability and quality of solution and shortlist the best concepts.

Check 5 National Themes

The Education Ministry noted that every problem statement sits under one of five themes.

Swachh and Sustainable Bharat Samriddh Annadata, Samriddh Bharat Swasth & Samavesh Bharat Shikshit & Kaushal Bharat Surakshit Bharat

Focus areas are described separately for school students, ITI and polytechnic trainees, and undergraduates and above.

The ministry further stated that winners and shortlisted innovators will receive expert mentorship, laboratory and fabrication access, incubation and pilot support, leading to demonstration, showcase and adoption pathways with industry and government.