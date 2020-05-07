Jamia Millia releases new academic calendar, exams for final year students In July

An important meeting of Academic Council (AC) of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) held on Wednesday and it has decided to conduct examination for only final semester or year students offline between July 1 and 31 in the university.

The meeting was attended by the Vice-Chancellor Prof Najma Akhtar, Registrar AP Siddiqui (IPS), Deans and other members of the council.

A number of academic issues which cropped up due to disruption and major changes in university education caused by Covid- 19 discussed in the meeting.

The AC has taken a decision to adopt the new guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in totality, a statement from the varsity said.

Some of the major decisions taken in the AC meeting are as:

Online classes will now be held till 31st May 2020. Earlier it was scheduled to finish by 30th April 2020.

Last date for submission of assignments has been extended to 5th June, 2020.

All teachers are requested to upload the assignment marks/internal assessment marks by 15 June, 2020 on the website of the Controller of Examinations of the university.

Examination for only final semester/year students will be held offline between 1st July 2020 to 31st July2020 in the university. Students are requested to submit online examination forms as early as possible.

Summer vacations will start from 15th June to 30th June,2020.

The university will reopen and classes for regular students to start from 1st August,2020.

Schedule for new admissions for the session 2020-21:

Last date to submit online application forms for the session 2020-21 has been extended to 31st May, 2020.

Entrance tests will start from 1st August to end of August 2020.

New Academic session to begin from 1st September,2020.

