Jamia's Residential Coaching Academy Invites Applications For Civil Services Exam

Jamia Millia Islamia has invited application for its residential coaching academy through which it provides free coaching to civil services exam aspirants. This facility is exclusively open for candidates belonging to minority, scheduled caste and scheduled tribe category. Women candidates are also eligible to avail this opportunity in which the Jamia offers free coaching along with hostel facility.

Applications have been invited to coach students for the Civil Services Exam 2021.

Candidates who have completed their graduation are eligible to take the exam. 10% of the seats will be reserved for candidates below 24 years of age.

A total of 208 seats are available for coaching.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of entrance exam which will be held at Delhi, Srinagar, Lucknow, Guwahati, Bengaluru and Malappuram.

"The dates of written test, interview and final results, etc. will be notified soon on JMI website," the University said.

The last date for submission of application is June 15.

Candidates can access the previous years' question paper which is available on the website of Jamia.

Coaching will include classes on general studies, CSAT and optional papers, test series, answer's evaluation and essay writing practice.

"Candidates who has already availed the facilities of the coaching for last three years and has never appeared for civil services interview will not be eligible to fill the form and appear in the entrance test," the University said.

