Hamdard Society Clarifies Medical Seats Withdrawn Due To Affiliation Row, Not Fund Diversion

The Hamdard Education Society (HES) has issued a public notice rebutting a report published in The Times of India on July 23, 2025, which claimed that the Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (HIMSR) withdrew 150 MBBS and 49 postgraduate medical seats due to a Rs 813 crore fund diversion flagged by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

In its clarification, the HES stated that the seat withdrawal stemmed solely from Jamia Hamdard University's unilateral decision to revoke affiliation on June 6, 2024, violating a Delhi High Court status quo order.

The notice further said that the National Medical Commission (NMC) had not cited any financial or compliance-related lapses against HIMSR. The Rs 813 crore diversion allegation was termed "baseless," with HES asserting that HIMSR's accounts, audited by firms including PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), show no financial wrongdoing. Instead, the sponsoring body contributed Rs 426 crore to establish HIMSR, it said.

HES stated that HIMSR operates autonomously under a 2021 Memorandum of Agreement and Board of Management resolution. However, it alleged ongoing administrative interference, including frozen hospital accounts and disruption of academic operations.

The Society reaffirmed HIMSR's continued recognition and accreditation as a medical college and reiterated its adherence to NMC regulations. It also assured that all currently enrolled students remain unaffected by the ongoing dispute.

"We are in active communication with authorities and pursuing the matter on priority in court. Updates will be shared as soon as any official response is received," the statement said. It urged students, parents, and the public to avoid speculation and rely on verified information.