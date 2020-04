COVID-19 Lockdown: Jamia Hamdard To Pardon Students For Attendance Shortage

The University is also planning to grant six months of relaxation to PhD students in thesis submission.

In view of the COVID-19 outbreak due to which a nationwide lockdown has been imposed till May 3, Delhi based deemed-to-be-university Jamia Hamdard has decided to pardon attendance shortage for all students across its different schools as a one time measure.

Like many state governments and institutes, the University has also preponed its summer vacation. "The Summer vacation has been advanced till May 15, 2020. The University will re-open on Monday- May 18, 2020," a press release from the University said.

It has also decided to promote the students, except those in the final semester, without the semester end exam. The semester end exam will only be held for the final semester students after the University re-opens and will be completed by May 31.

"Practical examinations for all semesters, other than for the final year students will also be through assignments/ reports etc. as per the decision of concerned teachers. In case in some courses practical examination still required this should be completed within 10 days after the University reopens," the press release adds.

The University is also planning to grant six months of relaxation to PhD students in thesis submission.

Admission process has already begun in Jamia Hamdard. The online registration portal will be open till June 20. "Admission counselling will commence from June 29, 2020 and admission formalities for new incoming batches will be completed by July 31, 2020.This is subject to declaration of results of Board Exams, NEET, CLAT, JEE and other centralized admission tests," it said.

Classes for the new session will begin on August 3.

