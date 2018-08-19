Learn Urdu By Post: Jamia Invites Applications, No Tuition Fees

Apply For Urdu Corresponce Course At Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has invited applications for one year Urdu correspondence course under Arjun Singh Centre for Distance and Open Learning. The language learning will be imparted through English/ Hindi medium. Those interested to learn the language can apply with enrolment fees of Rs 100. However the fee for foreigners (SAARC countries) is 20 dollars and for others is 50 dollars. There is no last date for the application submission. Admissions are open throughout the year.

Application form along with the prospectus can be obtained from the Centre for Distance and Open Learning, Jamia Millia Islamia. Candidates can also request for the prospectus by sending a self-addressed 24X12 cam, envelope stamped with Rs 10 postage stamp.

No tuition fees will be charged for the course, reads the official notice.

The application form is available at the official website jmi.ac.in/upload/centres/cdol/uccform.pdf. Candidates shall have to give personal details like name, category, date of birth, etc. Candidates shall also have to furnish details of their present occupation in the application form.

In another development, JMI has decided to upload the answer keys of the admission entrance tests held for granting admission to the courses offered. 'This move of examination branch is in consonance with university's endeavor to bring about an ambience of transparency under the stalwart-ship of Prof. Talat Ahmad, the vice Chancellor of the university,' said Dr. A.A.A. Faizi, Controller of Examination, JMI.

