Jamia Decides To Upload Answer Keys, OMR Sheets Of Entrance Exams

Jamia Millia Islamia To Upload Answer Keys, OMR Sheets Of Entrance Exams

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will henceforth upload the answer keys and response sheets of the candidates who take admission tests. With an aim to bolster transparency Jamia will follow major recruiting bodies like UPSC, CBSE and SSC. JMI will allow candidates 48/ 72 hours to raise challenges against the answer key. The objections raised by candidates will be reviewed by experts before processing the final result.

'This move of examination branch is in consonance with university's endeavor to bring about an ambience of transparency under the stalwart-ship of Prof. Talat Ahmad, the vice Chancellor of the university,' said Dr. A.A.A. Faizi, Controller of Examination, JMI.

For the academic session 2018-2019, JMI received more than 2 lakh applications. As of now, 3785 male students and 2226 female candidates have taken admission in various Ph.D, M.Phil, Post Graduate, Diploma and Certificate courses offered by the university.

On July 23, JMI's Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) has signed MOUs) with NGOs Veer Nari Shakti Resettlement Foundation and Arunodaya Seva Sansthan with the aim to develop sustainable livelihood programs and models for families of soldiers killed on duty. CIE will give training to families of martyr both from the Armed Forces and the Paramilitary forces to help them become self-employable, said an official statement.

