Jamia Launches Programme To Support Families Of Soldiers Killed On Duty

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Launches Programme To Support Families of Soldiers Killed On Duty

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)'s Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with two NGOs with the aim to develop sustainable livelihood programs and models for families of soldiers killed on duty. The MoUs were signed with Veer Nari Shakti Resettlement Foundation and Arunodaya Seva Sansthan.

The MoUs will facilitate collaborative exchange and training between the three partnering institutions, said a statement from JMI.

CIE will conduct training programs for the participants from both NGOs under EDP programs. CIE will give training to families of martyr both from the Armed Forces and the Paramilitary forces to help them become self-employable, said the statement.

Veer Nari Shakti Resettlement Foundation works for the welfare of war widows, martyr widows, Next of Kin (NOK), including wife and dependents of war disabled, battle casualty, disabled serving Defense Personnel and veterans of Indian Armed Forces and Paramilitary Forces across India and Nepal.

It supports grieving families to run group businesses as per their attitude and skills to enable them to generate a dignified livelihood.

Arunodaya Seva Sansthan works for the empowerment of underprivileged children, youth and women through relevant education and market focused livelihood programs. It has a good outreach in its target area where it has implemented various women empowerment and skill development program.

Prof. Zishan Husain Khan, Director, CIE, Mr. A K Tiwari, President of Arunodaya Seva Sansthan and Mr Prashant Tiwari, trustee of Veer Nari Shakti Resettlement Foundation signed the MoU on July 23, 2018.

The purpose of the MoU, according to Jamia, is to utilize the strength of both for successful implementation of Skill Development Program for benefit of the weaker sections of society.

Arunodaya Seva Sansthan will sponsor the participants under Skill Development Program and provide assistance in employment of the participants' through their placement unit. They shall also provide assistance in self employment of the participants and generate funds through CSR funding for Jamia Millia Islamia's Livlihood Business Incubator.

