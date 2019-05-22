Jamia Students Bag Rs 50K Per Month Summer Internship

3 students of Faculty of Engineering and Technology, JMI have been selected for paid summer internship

Three students of Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have been selected for paid summer internship by multinational group Trident Ltd. on a monthly stipend of Rs.50,000 each, said to be highest to be paid to any student of the faculty.

The students, Divyanshu Singh and Chirag Kaushik of B.Tech (Computer Science Engineering) as well as Mohd. Zafaryab of B.Tech (Electrical Engineering) will undergo two months internship program at the company, starting next month.

They have been selected by the company on the basis of their marks in 10th and 12th classes and upto 5th Semester of B.Tech. They had to clear two psychometric tests also for their selection.

During the final round they were asked to explain about their projects they had mentioned in their resume while seeking internship in the company.

Mohd. Zafaryab has done many projects based on control system, robotics and automation and some of the projects were supported by Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship(CIE), JMI, said a statement from the Central varsity.

Click here for more Education News



Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019