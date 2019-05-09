UPSC Civil Services: Admission Process On For Free Coaching At Jamia Millia Islamia

Scholarships to 20% admitted students are also provided on means-cum-merit basis.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)'s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) which prepares candidates for UPSC's Civil Services Examination has begun the admission process for new aspirants. Since its inception, Jamia's RCA has successfully produced 190 civil servants including Civil Services-2018 third rank holder Junaid Ahmad. Apart from this 245 candidates have also been selected in other central and provincial services from the academy.

RCA provides free coaching with hostel facility to 200 candidates belonging to minorities, SCs, STs and women (of all communities) for Civil Services (Preliminary-cum-Main).

Scholarships to 20% admitted students (Rs. 2000 per month) are also provided on means-cum-merit basis.

Desirous candidates can apply online at www.jmicoe.in for admission at the centre till June 25, 2019.

The Centre will conduct entrance test at 12 centres-- Delhi, Srinagar, Jammu, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bombay, Lucknow, Guwahati, Patna, Bengaluru, Trivandrum and Chennai.

The written test comprising General Studies (objective type) on UPSC model and Essay writing in English, Hindi and Urdu will be held on July 7, 2019(Sunday) between 10 am to 1 pm.

There would be negative marking for objective type questions in the test.

One third of the marks will be deducted for a wrong answer.

Results of the entrance test will be declared on July 30, 2019 and interview (tentative) will be held between August 5 and 10, 2019.

Final result of the successful candidates will be declared tentatively on August 20, 2019.

The admission process will be completed by August 27, 2019.

In case of vacancies, registration for waiting list candidates will be done on August 28, 2019 and their admission process will be completed by August 30, 2019.

Orientation Class of the selected candidates will be held on September 3, 2019 at 11.00 a.m.

