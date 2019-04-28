Jamia To Make Its Debut On Instagram And LinkedIn

It is also mulling to make its debut on Twitter.

Jamia Millia Islamia will soon make its debut on Instagram and LinkedIn, making it the first central university in the city to have its presence on social media. According to JMI media coordinator Ahmed Azeem, the move is aimed at reaching out to more youngsters who are active on the digital platform.

The varsity already has a verified Facebook page with 36,718 followers.

It is also mulling to make its debut on Twitter.

The Instagram and LinkedIn pages will be formally launched by Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar.

LinkedIn will be the platform for industry interaction and for putting details of research papers published by the students of the varsity, Azeem said.

The varsity will be available on Instagram as jamiamilliaislamia_official. Instagram will be used to put out aesthetic pictures of the varsity and those of the events inside the campus, he said.

"Fifty events take place inside the varsity at a given point of time. The social media presence will help widen the reach of the university," the JMI media coordinator said.

The other two prominent universities in the national capital - Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University- do not have a digital presence. JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, however, is quite active on Twitter.

Jamia Millia Islamia was ranked at the 12th position in the 'universities' category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in the country by the HRD Ministry. While the Delhi University got the 13th rank, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was at the second position.

JMI, which will be completing 100 years in 2020, recently got its first woman vice chancellor in Professor Najma Akhtar.

