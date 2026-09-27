Jamia Millia Islamia Introduces One-Year PG Programmes in 13 Disciplines Through Online and Distance Learning

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) confirmed the introduction of one-year postgraduate (PG) programmes in 13 disciplines through the open and distance learning (ODL) and online learning (OL) modes for the academic year 2026-27.

The programmes include Master of Arts (MA), Masters of Business Administration (MBA) and Masters of Commerce courses. The approval of the programme is in line with the provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and applicable regulations of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The newly approved programmes cover a range of subjects in the humanities, social science, education and management.

The one-year MA programme will be offered in 11 disciplines including Education, English, Geography, Hindi, History, Human Resource Management, Islamic Studies, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology and Urdu. While the remaining two programmes are in business and management.

The programme will be offered through the Centre of Distance and Online Education (CDOE) at Jamia Millia Islamia. According to the university's office order the approval was issued by the Registrar Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi on behalf of the university's academic council, also known as Majlis-i-Talimi.

The order states that the action taken by the Vice-Chancellor will be placed before the Academic Council at its next meeting. The university has also directed its dean, directors, head of department and other concerned officials to take note of the decision. The director of CDOE has also been asked to take the necessary steps for implementing the approved programmes.

Students interested in applying must regularly visit the university's official website for any upcoming updates related to the programme. The details regarding the eligibility criteria, admission dates, and application process will be released separately by the university.