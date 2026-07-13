Jamia Millia Islamia Introduces New Exam Rules For Final-Year Students With Backlogs

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has revised its examination rules to help final-year students complete their degrees without unnecessary delays. Under the new rules, eligible students with pending backlog papers will now be able to appear for compartment examinations immediately after their final semester or final-year exams.

Earlier, students had to wait until the next regular examination cycle to clear their backlog papers, often delaying the completion of their degrees.

The changes were approved by the University's Executive Council through an amendment to Ordinance-15.

Who is eligible?

Under the revised rules, students in the final semester or final year of annual programmes can appear for compartment examinations to clear backlog papers from any previous semester or academic year. The Office of the Controller of Examinations will announce the examination schedule separately.

The university clarified that the new provision applies only to students enrolled in regular programmes. Students studying through the distance education mode are not covered under the revised rules.

Changes to Ordinance-15

As per the amended Clause 24.4 of Ordinance-15, compartment examinations will generally not be conducted for programmes that follow the carry-over system. However, an exception has now been made for final-year students, allowing them to clear their backlog papers without waiting for the next academic cycle.

Re-evaluation rule also revised

The Executive Council has also approved changes to the re-evaluation process. Under the amended Clause 23.1 of Ordinance-15, final-year students can now opt to appear in the compartment examination instead of applying for re-evaluation of their answer scripts.

Students in other semesters or academic years will continue to have the option of applying for re-evaluation within 15 days of the declaration of results, as per the existing rules.

The revised rules are expected to help eligible final-year students finish their courses on time and avoid delays in graduation due to pending backlog papers.