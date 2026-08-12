Jamia Millia Islamia Extends Distance Admission Deadline, Adds 11 Courses

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has extended the deadline for admission to programmes offered through its Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE). Students who have not completed their applications can now apply till September 8, 2026. The earlier deadline was August 10. Candidates can submit their applications through the university's official admission portal.

JMI adds 11 new programmes

JMI has also announced 11 new certificate and diploma programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. The university currently offers 49 programmes through CDOE.

The new courses include certificate programmes in *French, Spanish, Chinese, Persian, Arabic and Russian. Other options include courses in Photography and Video Editing, Anchoring and Broadcast Presentation, and Indian Knowledge Systems.

JMI has also introduced a Diploma in Artificial Intelligence and Digital Media and an Advanced Diploma in Conflict Analysis and Peace Building.

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B.Ed, MBA entrance exam rescheduled

The university has also changed the date of the entrance examination for candidates seeking admission to the B.Ed. and MBA programmes through ODL mode.

The entrance test will now be held on September 19, 2026, at the JMI campus. Candidates will get details about the exam through their admit cards.

Document verification from September 26

After the application process is completed, shortlisted candidates will receive admission-related information on their registered email addresses. JMI will also inform selected candidates about the schedule for physical document verification.

The document verification and fee submission process will take place from September 26 to October 6. Candidates will have to complete all admission formalities by October 10, 2026.

Students planning to apply for JMI's distance and online programmes should complete their applications before the revised deadline and keep checking the university portal for further updates.