Jadvapur University Only State Varsity In East To Have Got Full Autonomy: Vice Chancellor

"In the entire East, JU tops among category-1 state universities - those that have been granted full autonomy - and this is a proof of the institute's academic excellence," Prof. Das told PTI here.
This recognition by UGC is good news for JU, which believes in taking along all sections of society and stakeholders while striving for academic excellence, he said.
"The university cannot do well without the active support of students, faculty, researchers, members of non-teaching staff, administrator," he explained.
To a question about the freedom that comes with the autonomy, Prof. Das said, "While any other university has to introduce a new course in accordance with the UGC list, we can start a new course on our own and give degree."
JU can enter into understandings with foreign universities without taking standard consent from UGC and invite the foreign faculty and foreign students for a certain period without the mandatory UGC nod, he said.
The university can also set up offshore campuses in countries like Singapore, Dubai, Bangladesh on its own, he said.
"The UGC has given us functional autonomy and academic recognition," he said, adding that JU will ensure that Indian students were not economically burdened while enrolling for courses.
Read also:
UGC Grants Autonomy To 52 Universities: Here's What It Means
University Teachers Slam UGC Autonomy Move, Call It A Ploy To Wash Hands Off Grants
60 Higher Educational Institutions Granted Autonomy By UGC: Prakash Javadekar
Teachers Protest Against 'Policy Assault On Higher Education'
Teachers, Students Protest Against New Funding Formula, Graded Autonomy
UGC Notifies Regulatory Framework For Grant Of Graded Autonomy
CommentsEducation News
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)