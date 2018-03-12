Teachers Protest Against 'Policy Assault On Higher Education' The teachers' demands included 100% financial assistance to institutions of higher education for uniform and simultaneous implementation of 7th Pay Revision Scales.

University and College teachers today gathered here in huge numbers to protest against 'the negative service conditions in the Draft UGC Regulations, the 70:30 funding formula and the shift to loan-funding through HEFA ' among several other policies.The protesters under the banners of AIFUCTO, DUTA and FEDCUTA marched from Feroze Shah Kotla to the University Grants Commission (UGC) headquarters, where a delegation of teachers met the UGC Secretary and apprised him of the teaching community's collective demands.The teachers' demands included 100% financial assistance to institutions of higher education for uniform and simultaneous implementation of 7th Pay Revision Scales in all States, and withdrawal of proposals replacing grants by loans through HEFA, Graded Autonomy and Autonomous College Scheme The protesters also asked for withdrawal of Clause for Minimum Direct-Teaching Hours of 14 hours (for Assoc. Professors) and 16 hours (for Asst. Professors) and the insistence on 7 hours stay per day without any commitment to providing infrastructure.They also demanded counting of total Past Service in Temporary and Ad-hoc capacity for appointments and promotions and withdrawal of the March 5 UGC notification for implementation of Department-wise Roster and Continuation of 200-point Reservation Roster with University/College as Unit.Other demands of the teachers included complete withdrawal of API as condition for all pending promotions, withdrawal of provision for contractual appointments in teaching and immediate release of pensions and allowances for all categories.According a statement by the teachers' bodies, the UGC Secretary promised the delegation that it will seriously consider all these demands. Click here for more Education News