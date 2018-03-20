UGC Grants 62 Higher Educational Institutions Full Autonomy: Prakash Javadekar

The institutions granted full autonomy will be free to decide their admission procedure, fee structure and curriculum.

Education | | Updated: March 20, 2018 20:04 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
UGC Grants 62 Higher Educational Institutions Full Autonomy: Prakash Javadekar

UGC Grants 62 Higher Educational Institutions Full Autonomy: Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi:  The University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted full autonomy to 62 higher educational institutions, including five central and 21 state universities, which maintained high standards, Human Resource Development minister Prakash Javadekar today said. The institutions granted full autonomy will be free to decide their admission procedure, fee structure and curriculum.

"In line with the vision of PM @narendramodi towards liberalised regulatory regime, 62 Higher Education institutions, which maintained high standards, have been granted autonomy by the UGC today, "he posted on Twitter.

Comments
Five central universities, 21 state universities, 26 private universities besides 10 other colleges have been granted autonomy under the Autonomous Colleges Regulation, the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

UGCprakash javadekar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DiabetesHIV & AIDSCancerIraqNatarajan MaruthappaRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................