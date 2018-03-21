UGC Grants Full Autonomy To 62 Higher Education Institutions: Here's What It Means

By granting autonomy, 'the Government is striving to introduce a liberalized regime in the education sector and emphasis is on linking autonomy with quality,' said Prakash Javadekar.
University of Hyderabad, The English and Foreign Languages University (Telangana) and Aligarh Muslim University have also been granted the status.
Under the UGC for grant of graded autonomy regulations 2018, Universities are categorized into three categories. While a score of 3.51 or above is the criteria for placing a University in category 1, it is 3.26-3.50 for category 2. Those Universities which do not come under both the categories come under category 3.
Twenty five category 1 Universities have been granted the autonomy.
OP Jindal Global University, Haryana and Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gujarat with NAAC score 3.26 and 3.39, respectively are the only two private Universities in the list.
With the grant of autonomy, Universities in category 1 like JNU, BHU can engage in academic collaboration with foreign institutions in top 500 of Times Higher Education World University Rankings or QS Rankings or top 200 of discipline specific ranking in Times Higher Education World University Rankings or QS Rankings.
These Universities can also 'may open research parks, incubation centres, university society linkage centres, in self-financing mode, either on its own or in partnership with private partners, without approval of Commission,' reads the regulation.
