JAC Result 2019: Jharkhand 9th Results Released @ Jac.jharkhand.gov.in; Direct Link Here

JAC result 2019: Jharkhand JAC 9th results released @ jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in; direct link here

JAC result 2019: Jharkhand Academic Council (JC), Ranchi, has released JAC 9th result 2019 on the official website of the Council. The JAC result for Class 9 can be accessed from the website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. A direct link for accessing JAC Class 9 result has been provided in this story. The Council is also expected to release JAC Class 8 results today, on the same website mentioned above. The JAC candidates would need their Roll Code and Roll Number to check the JAC 9th result 2019 (We tried to check result updates on another official website jac.nic.in, but, the results details are not available there).

JAC 9th results 2019: Direct link

The JAC Class 9 students may click on this direct link to check their JAC 9th results 2019:

JAC 9th results 2019 direct link



JAC Class 9 results 2019: How to check

Follow these steps to check you JAC Class 9 result from the official website:

Step 1 : Visit the link given above.

Step 2 : On the page open in your browser, first enter your JAC Class 9 exam Roll Code

Step 3 : Then enter your Roll Number

Step 4 : Click "Submit"

Step 5 : Check your results from next page.

Here's another route to check your JAC Class 9 result:

Step 1: Visit the JAC official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in/

Step 2: On the page open in your browser, click on "CLASS IX EXAM -2019 RESULT" link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, click on "Result of Class IX Examination - 2019 (published on 11-04-2019)"

Step 4: Then enter your Roll code and Number on the next page

Step 5: Click "Submit"

Step 6: Check your results from next page.

JAC is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 (Science, Arts and Commerce streams) in upcoming days. However, exact dates have not been fixed for the JAC result declaration.

