JAC 8th Board Exam Results Soon On Official Website; More Than 5 Lakh Students Await

JAC 8th result 2019 will be released today anytime soon

JAC 8th Result 2019: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the 8th board exam result today. The result will be announced on the official website for JAC and students are advised to check their result from the official website only. As per reports, more than 5 lakh students appeared in the 8th board examination in Jharkhand. JAC is one of the few education boards in the country which conducts board examination for class 8th.

JAC 8th board examinations were conducted in February this year.

JAC 8th Board result 2019: How to check?

Step one: Go to official JAC website: www.jac.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the result link provided for class 8th board examination.

Step three: Enter the required details correctly.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Students who pass in the JAC 8th board exam will be promoted to class 9th. Those who fail in the 8th board examination will be given a chance to appear in the 8th board compartmental examination, details of which will be announced by the Council soon.

