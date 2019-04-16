Jharkhand Academic Council To Release 8th Board Result Soon

JAC Result for 8th board exam will be released soon at jac.nic.in

JAC 8th Result 2019: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) may release the result for class 8 board examination soon. There were speculations that the JAC 8th result will be released on April 11 but instead class 9th board exam results were released by JAC on that day. In the 9th board exams, 89.41 per cent students passed. Jharkhand Academic Council has made some changes to its official website which indicate that the result for 8th board exam will be released soon.

The council has updated a result link for 8th board on website which redirects to another page which says that the result will be released soon.

JAC 8th result is expected soon on the official website

JAC 8th Result 2019: Where To Check?

Jharkhand academic council will release 8th board results on the official website only. Students can try their luck at any of the following two websites - jac.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Other private result hosting websites may also offer facility to check JAC 8th result. We suggest that students should stick to official websites only for viewing their result.

JAC 8th Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to the official JAC website.

Step two: Click on the result link provided on the home page.

Step three: Enter your roll code and roll number. Make sure that you have entered both details correctly.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

After releasing the result for Jharkhand 8th board exam, the council will prepare for the release of Jharkhand 12th and Jharkhand 10th board exam.

