JAC Delhi Counselling 2024: Spot Round For Admission Started, Check Details

JAC Delhi Counselling 2024: The Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) Delhi has launched the Spot Round for admission in 2024. This round is open to candidates who have not yet secured a seat in any course offered by the participating institutes through previous rounds of JAC Delhi counselling. Students can register for the Spot Round by visiting the official website, jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

This year, Delhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIITD), Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), and Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) are participating in JAC Delhi counselling.

JAC Delhi Counselling 2024: List Of Courses Offered By Participating Colleges

Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT)

BTech (4 years): Bio-Technology (BT), Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Computer Science and Engineering (Data Science) (CSDS), Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence) (CSAI), Electrical Engineering (EE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (Internet of Things) (EIOT), Information Technology (IT), Information Technology (Network and Information Security) (ITNS), Instrumentation and Control Engineering (ICE), Mathematics and Computing (MAC), Mechanical Engineering (ME), Computer Science and Engineering (Internet of Things) (CIOT), Electronics and Communication Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) (ECAM), Geoinformatics (GI), Mechanical Engineering (Electric Vehicles) (MEEV)

BArch (5 years)

Delhi Technological University (DTU)

BTech (4 years): Bio-Technology (BT), Chemical Engineering (CHE), Civil Engineering (CE), Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Electrical Engineering (EE), Environmental Engineering (ENE), Engineering Physics (EP), Information Technology (IT), Mathematics and Computing (MCE), Mechanical Engineering (ME), Mechanical Engineering with Specialization in Automotive Engineering (MAM), Production and Industrial Engineering (PIE), Software Engineering (SE)



Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) (for female candidates only)

BTech (4 years): Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Computer Science and Engineering - Artificial Intelligence (CSE-AI), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Electronics and Communication Engineering - Artificial Intelligence (ECE-AI), Information Technology (IT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Mechanical and Automation Engineering (MAE)

Dual Degree BTech (MAE) + MBA (6 years): Bachelor of Mechanical and Automation Engineering (BTech - MAE) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) with an exit option after 4 years (DMAM)



BArch (5 years)

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIITD)

BTech (4 years): Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Computer Science and Applied Mathematics (CSAM), Computer Science and Design (CSD), Computer Science and Social Sciences (CSSS), Computer Science and Biosciences (CSB), Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (CSAI), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Electronics and VLSI Engineering (EVE)

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU)

BTech (4 years): Computer Science Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Mechanical Engineering (ME), Mechatronics Engineering (MCT)

This year, 6,372 engineering seats across five institutions will be allotted through JAC Delhi counselling.

Separate counselling will be held for the BArch programmes offered by IGDTUW and NSUT. Last year, JAC counselling was conducted to fill 6,666 engineering seats across five participating institutions and 90 BArch seats across two institutions.