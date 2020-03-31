Jharkhand (JAC) Class 8 Result: Official Confirmation Awaited

As of now, the JAC class 9 result is still pending.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has not made any announcement regarding declaration of class 8 result. Last year the JAC 8th result was announced after mid-April. The result had come after the class 9 result. After the class 8th result, the Council had declared the class 10th and 12th result. The JAC class 10th, class 12th results were announced in May.

As of now, the class 9 result is still pending. Though there were speculations about the class 9 result last week. However as is the case this time, the Council is yet to give an update on that.

Approximately, close to 5 lakh students appear for class 8 exam under the Jharkhand Academic Council, which is the state secondary and higher secondary education board.

Candidates should visit the official website of the JAC to get the class 8 result. The official websites for JAC class 8 result are jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.

Candidates should keep a copy of the online mark statement. Original marksheet and pass certificate for promotion to class 9 will be provided to the students by the Council through their respective schools. Students should either contact their school or else check the Council's website for an update in this regard.

