Jharkhand (JAC) Class 9 Result Soon: Important Points For Students

Candidates should visit the official website of the JAC to get the class 9 result.

Class 9 result of schools under Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected very soon. While some reports say that the JAC class 9 result will be announced today, there is no official update in this regard. Currently, the official website of the JAC is not responding. Close to 4.2 lakh students had appeared for class 9 exam under the Council, which is the state board of Jharkhand.

Candidates should visit the official website of the JAC to get the class 9 result. The official websites for JAC class 9 result are jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.

JAC Class 9 Result: Know How To Check

Candidates should keep a copy of the online mark statement. Original marksheet and pass certificate for promotion to class 10 will be provided to the students by the Council through their respective schools. Students should either contact their school or else check the Council's website for an update in this regard.

Last year, the JAC class 9 result was announced in April.

Jharkhand board has also concluded the board exams for class 10 and 12 students. The board exams in the state concluded on February 28.

Click here for more Education News