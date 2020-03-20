Jharkhand Likely To Announce Class 9 Result Soon

Jharkhand Board is expected to release class 9 result soon

Jharkhand Board class 9 results are expected today. The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release 9th board exam results on its official website. The examinations were held in January 2020. As per some reports, approximately 4.2 lakh students had registered for the 9th board exams in the state.

Students would need their examination roll number to check their result on the JAC website, 'jac.jharkhand.gov.in'.

In 2019, the Council had released class 9 result on April 11. Reports also suggest that if the council does not release the result today, it will likely be announced in the next few days.

Jharkhand board has already concluded the board exams for class 10 and 12 students. The board exams in the state concluded on February 28.

The results for Jharkhand Board examination for class 10 and 12 should ideally be released in May.

In 2019, 70.77 per cent students passed in the Jharkhand Board 10th exam. In class 12, 57 per cent students passed in the Science stream, 70.44 per cent students passed in the Commerce stream, and 79.91 per cent students passed in the Arts stream.

Meanwhile, the class 10 and class 12 board exams for CBSE students has been postponed. The effect of postponing exams will be on result declaration and eventually on high-school and college admissions.

