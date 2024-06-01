Institutions Offering Open And Distance Learning Courses Can Register By This Date

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the deadline for the submission of applications by eligible higher educational institutions (HEIs) for offering programmes under the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode.

HEIs can now register till June 15, 2024 for offering programmes under ODL and Online mode. The previous deadline to register for offering the programmes was June 15, 2024.

The university body has extended the application dates as it had received various representations from the higher educational institutions. The applications can be submitted on the official website https://deb.ugc.ac.in/



The UGC had earlier directed all the HEIs offering ODL and/or Online to upload details regarding application, affidavit, statutory body approval, regulatory authority approval and additional information on their website.



The decision was introduced to help students verify the status of the higher educational institutions before taking admissions in Online and ODL courses into it.

The academic session wise status of HEIs recognised to offer programmes through Open and Distance Learning mode and/or Online mode is available on UGC website at https://deb.ugc.ac.in/.

UGC had earlier listed the courses that cannot be pursued in the Online and ODL course. While taking admission, candidates must ensure that they do not take admission in any of the prohibited course.