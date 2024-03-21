Essential Checks Before Enrolling In Open And Distance Learning Courses

Students aspiring to take admission in Online and Distance Learning Mode courses are required to verify the status of the higher educational institutions before taking admissions into it. The year-wise, academic session wise status of HEIs recognised to offer programmes through Open and Distance Learning mode and/or Online mode is available on UGC website at https://deb.ugc.ac.in/.

All the HEIs that are entitled to offer ODL and/or Online programmes have been directed to upload details regarding application, affidavit, statutory body approval, regulatory authority approval and additional information on their website.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had earlier listed the courses that cannot be pursued in the Online and ODL course. While taking admission, candidates must ensure that they do not take admission in any of the prohibited course.



As per UGC, courses related to Medical, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy and other Para-Medical disciplines, Pharmacy, Nursing, Dental cannot be studied in Online and ODL mode.

Besides, the following courses are also prohibited for studying in Online and ODL mode-

Engineering

Architecture

Agriculture

Horticulture

Hotel Management

Catering Technology

Culinary Sciences

Aircraft Maintenance

Aviation

Visual Arts and Sports

Law

Yoga

Tourism and Hospitality Management

MPhil and PhD programmes in all disciplines through Open and Distance Learning mode are also not allowed.

The UGC has also notified the list of HEIs that are debarred from offering ODL and or Online programmes. Institutions that have been put under the 'no admission category' for academic session beginning February 2024 include- Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Maharashtra, Sri Venkateshwara University, Andhra Pradesh and

Periyar University, Tamil Nadu.

As per an official notification by UGC, "Before taking admission in Online and ODL courses, candidates must adhere to UGC notification on Specification of Degrees, 2014 and its subsequent amendments. The minimum duration, nomenclature and entry level qualification for ODL and Online Programmes for which enrollment is being sought should strictly be as per UGC notification on Specification of Degrees, 2024. The last date of admissions for all HEls for offering ODL and/or Online Programmes for academic session beginning February, 2024 shall be March 31, 2024."