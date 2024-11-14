Precautions To Be Taken Before Enrolling In Open And Distance Learning Courses

The University Grants Commission (UGC) released the University Grants Commission (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020 on September 4, 2020 in the Gazette of India. These regulations lay down the minimum standards of instruction for the grant of degrees at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels and grant of post graduate diploma of duration of two years in Open and Distance Learning and/or online mode.

The university body emphasised that students must check the status of HEI for offering ODL and online education and ensure that all activities are being conducted within territorial jurisdiction for ODL Programmes. Subsequent amendments were made to the principal regulations on July 1 2021, July 18 2022 and May 2 2024.

Students must check the entitlement status of the HEIs before taking admission. The list of HEIs entitled to offer programmes in ODL mode and/or online mode with names of programmes is available on UGC website. Students must read the notifications at Notice Board before taking admission. The notifications can be accessed on UGC website at the following link: httos://www.usc.gov.in,Notices or https://deb.ugc.ac.irVnoticesNewNotices.

Aspirants must also check the list of HEIs debarred from offering ODL and/or Online programmes and restrain from taking admission in institutions put under 'no admission category'.

The deadline for admissions to HEIs for offering ODL and/or online programmes for academic session beginning October 2024 is November 15 ,2024.



Programmes in the following disciplines (including their allied domains) are prohibited to be offered under ODL and Online mode:

Engineering

Medical

Physiotherapy

Occupational Therapy and other Para-Medical disciplines

Pharmacy

Nursing

Dental

Architecture

Law

Agriculture

Hoticulture

Hotel Management

CateringTechnology

Culinary Sciences

Aircraft Maintenance

Visual Arts and Sports

Aviation

Apart from the above MPhil and PhD programmes in all disciplines through Open and Distance learning and Online mode are also prohibited.

.