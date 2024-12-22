Advertisement

Indian Railways To Recruit For 1,036 Posts, Check Details Here

Indian Railway Recruitment 2025: The application fee for General, OBC, and EWS category candidates is Rs 500, while for SC/ST candidates, it is Rs 250.

Read Time: 2 mins
Indian Railway Recruitment 2025: The Indian Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced ministerial and isolated post openings. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,036 positions across various categories. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The application window will open on January 7 and close on February 6, 2025.

Application Fees

The application fee for General, OBC, and EWS category candidates is Rs 500, while for SC/ST candidates, it is Rs 250.

Note: Refunds will be issued after the Stage I exam.

Vacancy Details

  • Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): 187
  • Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): 338
  • Scientific Supervisor (Ergonomics and Training): 03
  • Chief Law Assistant: 54
  • Public Prosecutor: 20
  • Physical Training Instructor (PTI) - English Medium: 18
  • Scientific Assistant / Training: 02
  • Junior Translator Hindi: 130
  • Senior Publicity Inspector: 03
  • Staff and Welfare Inspector: 59
  • Librarian: 10
  • Music Teacher (Female): 03
  • Primary Railway Teacher: 188
  • Assistant Teacher (Female Junior School): 02
  • Laboratory Assistant / School: 07
  • Lab Assistant Grade III (Chemist & Metallurgist): 12

How To Apply

Candidates can submit their applications via the official RRB website. Ensure to review the detailed notification for eligibility criteria, age limits, and the selection process before applying.

Railway Recruitment Board, Railway Jobs, Jobs And Careers
