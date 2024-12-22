Indian Railways To Recruit For 1,036 Posts, Check Details Here

Indian Railway Recruitment 2025: The Indian Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced ministerial and isolated post openings. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,036 positions across various categories. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The application window will open on January 7 and close on February 6, 2025.

Application Fees



The application fee for General, OBC, and EWS category candidates is Rs 500, while for SC/ST candidates, it is Rs 250.

Note: Refunds will be issued after the Stage I exam.

Vacancy Details

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): 187

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): 338

Scientific Supervisor (Ergonomics and Training): 03

Chief Law Assistant: 54

Public Prosecutor: 20

Physical Training Instructor (PTI) - English Medium: 18

Scientific Assistant / Training: 02

Junior Translator Hindi: 130

Senior Publicity Inspector: 03

Staff and Welfare Inspector: 59

Librarian: 10

Music Teacher (Female): 03

Primary Railway Teacher: 188

Assistant Teacher (Female Junior School): 02

Laboratory Assistant / School: 07

Lab Assistant Grade III (Chemist & Metallurgist): 12

How To Apply



Candidates can submit their applications via the official RRB website. Ensure to review the detailed notification for eligibility criteria, age limits, and the selection process before applying.