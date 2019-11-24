Indian Navy 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme 2020 Details

The training at INA Ezhimala would begin in July 2020.

Indian Navy has announced the details of 10+2 cadet entry scheme for which application process would begin on November 29. Unmarried male candidates can submit their application to join Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala for a four year degree course. The total number of vacancies is 37. "Candidates who have appeared for JEE (Main) -2019 (for B.E./ B.Tech) exam. Call up for Service Selection Board (SSB) will be issued on the basis of JEE (Main) - 2019 All India Rank," reads the notice released by Indian Navy.

Interview will be held at Bangalore, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Visakhapatnam or Kolkata from February to April 2020.

The interview would comprise two levels of exam: first stage intelligence test, picture perception and group discussion and second stage psychological testing, group testing and interview.

The training at INA Ezhimala would begin in July 2020.

"Selected candidates will be inducted as cadets for the four year B.Tech Course in applied Electronics & Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering or Electronics & Communication Engineering as per Naval requirements. On completion of the course, B.Tech Degree will be awarded by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)," reads the notice.

Candidates who have passed 10+2 exam securing 70% or above with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and born between 02 Jan 2001 and 01 Jul 2003 (both dates inclusive) are eligible to apply. Applicants must have secured at least 50% marks in English (either in class 10 or class 12).

