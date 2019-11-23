Indian Navy Announces Schedule For INET 2020 For Short Service Commission Recruitment

Indian Navy has announced INET 2020 schedule

Indian Navy has announced the Short Service Commission (SSC) in various branches for both men and women officers for course commencing in January 2021. The selection for SSC will be through Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET). The branch or cadre for which candidates would be selected include Naval Armament lnspectorate Cadre, Air Traffic Controller, Observer, Pilot, Logistics, Information Technology, GS(X), Hydro, Technical (Engineering and Electrical), and Education.

The online application process will commence on November 29 and conclude on December 19, 2019.

Graduates or those who are in the final year of the qualifying degree are eligible to apply. Applicants, however, should check the recruitment advertisement for cadre/branch-wise educational criteria and age limit before applying.

INET 2020 for successful applicants will tentatively be held in February 2020. Candidates who qualify in INET will be called for SSB interview process which will tentatively be held in April next year.

SSB recommended candidates will undergo medical examination. Candidates of Pilot entry are required to undergo Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS) followed by Aviation medical examination. Candidates for Observer entry will undergo Aviation medical examination.

The application fee is Rs. 215. SC, ST, and women candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

Eligible candidates will be able to apply online through Indian Navy official website, 'joinindiannavy.gov.in' from November 29. Candidates can register in advance and upload relevant documents save time during application process.

