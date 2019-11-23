Indian Navy Begins Application For Sailor (MR) Recruitment

Indian Navy has begun application process for Sailor (MR) recruitment

Indian Navy has commenced the online application process for sailor recruitment for 10th pass candidates. The matric recruit, as the Sailors are otherwise referred to as, will be engaged as Chef, Steward or Sanitary Hygienist. The online application process for matric recruits will conclude on November 28, 2019.

Applicants must have passed class 10th or matriculation from a recognized board of education and must be born between October 1, 2000 and September 30, 2003.

Eligible applicants can apply for the recruitment exam from the Indian Navy official website, 'joinindiannavy.gov.in'. The application fee is Rs. 215 for all applicants. SC, ST category candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2020: Application Link

The Computer-based examination will be of 30 minutes. The paper will have 100 questions. The question paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English) and objective type (multiple-choice). Each question will carry 1 mark and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Selection of recruits is based on State wise merit of their performance in Computer-based Examination, subject to qualifying Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and fitness in Medical Examinations.

Candidates selected will undergo 14 weeks Basic Training at INS Chilka.

"Results of the online examination will be announced tentatively after 30 days. Approximately 1200 candidates will be called for physical fitness test and preliminary recruitment medical examination," reads the notice.

The merit list will be released on August 21, 2020. The training for the selected recruits will begin in October 2020.

