Indian Navy Announces Sailor Enrolment For October 2020 Batch

Indian Navy has invited application from class 10th pass candidates for enrolment as sailors for 400 vacancies. The matric recruit, as the Sailors are otherwise referred to as, will be engaged as Chef, Steward or Sanitary Hygienist. The age of the applicants should be between 17-20 years on the day of enrolment.

Application process for the sailor enrolment would begin on November 23. Candidates can fill and submit the online application till November 28.

Indian Navy would induct the sailors through computer based exam, physical fitness test and medical examination. The physical fitness test will consist of 1.6 Km run to be completed in 7 minutes, 20 squats (Uthak Baithak) and 10 push-ups. Medical examination will be conducted by authorised military doctors as per medical standard prescribed in current regulations applicable to sailors on entry.

Candidates selected will undergo 14 weeks Basic Training at INS Chilka.

"Results of the online examination will be announced tentatively after 30 days. Approximately 1200 candidates will be called for physical fitness test and preliminary recruitment medical examination," reads the notice.

The initial engagement is subject to successful completion of training. The initial engagement is for a period of 15 years.

The merit list will be released on August 21, 2020.

