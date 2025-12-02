3rd Indigenous Nuclear Submarine To Be Commissioned Soon: Navy Chief

India is strengthening the naval component of its nuclear triad with Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Tuesday saying that the third indigenous nuclear-powered submarine 'Aridaman' will be commissioned soon and that his force is focusing on boosting its overall combat prowess.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the Navy Day, Admiral Tripathi said the process to seal the proposed acquisition of six stealth submarines under Project 75 India (P75-I) is nearing completion.

He also said that the Navy will get the first four of the 26 Rafale-M fighter jets in 2028. India had inked the Rs 64,000 crore deal with France in April to procure the jets.

The Navy Chief highlighted his force's role during Operation Sindoor and said its aggressive posturing forced the Pakistan Navy to remain close to their ports.

The Admiral said the Indian Navy maintained a high operational readiness, including in the Western Arabian Sea, in the last seven-eight months following the hostilities with Pakistan.

The Navy Chief, without elaborating, said Operation Sindoor "remains in progress".

"The aggressive posturing and immediate action during Operation Sindoor, including deployment of the carrier battle group, forced the Pakistan Navy to remain close to their ports or near the Makran coast," he said.

The Navy Chief said that Operation Sindoor has put financial strain on Pakistan as a significant number of merchant ships avoided travelling to that country following the hostilities.

The cost of insurance for the vessels to travel to Pakistan had also gone up, he said.

To a question on the nuclear-powered submarines, the Navy Chief said India is set to commission the third indigenous nuclear-powered submarine soon.

INS Aridaman is in the final stages of trials and will be commissioned soon, he said while responding to a question.

India's nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) programme is a closely guarded project. INS Arihant was the first vessel under the SSBN project, followed by INS Arighat.

The SSBN programme is a key element of India's nuclear deterrence capability.

While India has proven air and land-launched nuclear capabilities, it is now focusing on boosting its underwater nuclear prowess.

INS Arihant is India's first home-made nuclear submarine. It was launched in July 2009 and was quietly commissioned in 2016.

India is among a select group of countries having nuclear-powered submarines. The countries that have such assets are: the US, Russia, the UK, France and China.

India has been a leading voice in pitching for universal nuclear disarmament aimed at complete elimination of atomic weapons.

In 1998, India conducted Pokhran-II nuclear tests, triggering strong reactions from many countries. Following the tests, India maintained that it carried out the tests to have 'credible minimum deterrence' and it will follow the approach of ''no first use".

In 2003, India officially came out with its nuclear doctrine that clearly elaborated on the 'no first use' policy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)