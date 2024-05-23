Indian Medical Students Can Now Practise Medicine In Philippines

Philippines has recently amended the Philippine Medical Act of 1959 which will allow Indian students to register and practise medicine in the country. The policy change which is approved by the House of Representatives will significantly benefit Indian medical students pursuing their MBBS degrees in Philippine.

The new provision will allow students who complete their Doctor of Medicine degree from a Philippine College of Medicine recognized by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), along with a 12-month internship, to register and practise medicine in the Philippines. The CHED will issue the necessary certification to facilitate this process, ensuring a smooth transition for Indian graduates.

A large number of medical aspirants opt for Philippines as it offers quality medical education at competitive costs. The tuition fees here is significantly lower than those in western countries.

Explaining how the move will benefit the medical aspirants, Kadwin Pillai, Director of Transworld Educare and Chairman of Kings International Medical Academy, says, "This provision is particularly beneficial for Indian medical students, who have been increasingly choosing the Philippines for their medical education due to factors such as the high quality of education, English as the medium of instruction, and affordable living costs. The new regulations also align with the Indian Medical Commission's requirements for registration, allowing Indian graduates to practise medicine in India after obtaining their MD degrees from the Philippines."

The amendment is beneficial not only for Indian students but for all foreign medical students studying in the Philippines, adds Mr Pillai.