Top Medical Colleges To Study In India



The National Testing Agency (NTA) concluded the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 on May 5. Students who qualify the medical entrance exam will get admission into the top medical colleges of the country.

The results for the entrance exam are scheduled to come out by June 14, 2024.

As per the NIRF Ranking 2023, All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi is the top ranked medical college in the country. The college has a score of 94.32. Following this, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh is the second best college and Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu is at the third rank.

The following are the top medical colleges in the country: