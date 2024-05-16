FMGE 2024: Check Scheme Of Foreign Medical Graduate Examination Scheduled For July

Registrations are ongoing for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2024 scheduled for July 6. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of NBE to complete the application forms by May 20, 2024.

The payment window for completing the application forms will open from May 24-28, 2024. The edit window to rectify an information in the forms will open from June 7 and continue till June 10, 2024. The admit cards for the exam will be released on July 1, 2024. The results are expected to be out by August 6, 2024.

The licensing exam is conducted by the NBEMS biannually to screen Indian or overseas citizen who possess a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India and who wish to get provisional or permanent registration with Medical Council of India or any State Medical Council. The last session of FMGE was conducted on January 20, 2024.

Scheme of FMGE 2024

The foreign medical graduate examination will consist of one paper comprising of 300 multiple choice questions (MCQs). The exam is held in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode wherein each question will have four responses or options. Candidates are required to select the correct or most appropriate response provided in each question.

The paper will be delivered in two parts to be taken in a single day with each part comprising of 150 questions to be attempted in 150 minutes. There is a scheduled break between the two parts. The first part of the exam will be held from 9 am to 11:30 am while the second part will be conducted from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

As per the information available on the official website, the question paper for each part will be divided into multiple time bound sections. For example, if there are 3-time bound sections (Section A, B and C) in each part of the question paper, each such section will have 50 questions and 50 minutes of time allotted for the section. Candidates would be restricted to proceed to the next section till completion of the allotted time of the previous section and they would not be allowed to review the questions/ modify the responses of a section after the completion of the allotted time of that section. Questions of the next section will start automatically after the completion of the allotted time of the previous section.

Candidates are given an option to mark any question, whether attempted or not, for review which means that candidate has been given an option to go through these questions in a section again before the allotted time to a section ends.

In order to qualify the exam, the students will be required to obtain a minimum of 150 marks out of 300 in the examination. There is no provision for re-totaling/re-evaluation/ award of grace marks in FMGE.