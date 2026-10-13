India Post GDS Zone-Wise First Merit List 2026 Released For 23,757 Posts, Here's How To Check

India Post GDS Zone-Wise First Merit List 2026: The Ministry of Communications' Department of Posts has released the zone-wise first merit list for the India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026. Candidates can check and download the merit list PDF from the official website, indiapost.gov.in/gdsonlineengagement. Candidates whose names appear on the merit list are required to report to the divisional office concerned for document verification by October 27.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 23,757 vacancies for Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak posts in the Department of Posts. Shortlisted candidates must carry their original documents along with two sets of photocopies for verification.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Documents Required

Shortlisted candidates must carry the following documents in original, along with two sets of self-attested photocopies:

Mark sheet

Identity proof

Caste certificate, if applicable

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) certificate, if applicable

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate, if applicable

Transgender certificate, if applicable

Date of birth proof

Medical certificate issued by a medical officer at a government hospital, government dispensary, government primary health centre or another eligible government medical facility (mandatory)

Certificate issued by the competent authority confirming knowledge of the tribal/local dialect or language, where applicable for engagement in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Goa or Nagaland

According to the GDS information brochure, candidates must complete the pre-engagement formalities within 30 days of receiving the offer of provisional engagement, following document verification. These formalities include completing the prescribed three-day basic training and making the necessary accommodation arrangements.

Failure to complete the formalities or join the post after completing them will result in the immediate cancellation of the candidate's candidature. The post will then be offered to the next eligible applicant.