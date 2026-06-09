India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2026 Out, Here's Direct Link To Download PDF

India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2026 Out: India Post has announced the fourth merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026 on its official website, indiapost.gov.in. Candidates who applied for the drive can now access and download the latest merit list online.

The list has been released for multiple postal circles across the country. Applicants whose names appear in the merit list will be eligible for the next stage of the selection process, which includes document verification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 28,636 vacancies for posts such as Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and other roles.

Direct link to download merit list 2026

How to Download India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2026

Candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website of India Post .

. Go to the Recruitment section on the homepage.

Open the Online GDS Recruitment portal.

Click on the link for Shortlisted Candidates.

Select the relevant postal circle or state.

Download the merit list PDF.

Use Ctrl + F to search for your registration number.

Details Mentioned in the Merit List

The merit list includes:

Division Office

Post ID

Post Name

Post Category/Community

Registration Number

Percentage of Marks

Shortlisted candidates are advised to keep all required documents ready for verification and regularly check the official website for updates on document verification dates and further recruitment procedures.