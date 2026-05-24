India Post GDS 2026 4th Merit List Out Soon: Check Expected Release Date And Updates

Candidates waiting for the fourth merit list of the India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026 may not have to wait much longer. While the Department of Posts has not officially confirmed the release date yet, reports suggest that the fourth supplementary merit list is expected to be released soon after the ongoing document verification process is completed.

The third merit list was released on May 11, 2026, and shortlisted candidates have been completing document verification. According to recent reports and past trends, the fourth merit list is likely to be announced in June and may be released around mid-June, though candidates are advised to wait for an official confirmation from India Post.

Key Details

Organisation: India Post

India Post Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)

Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Selection Process: Merit List and Document Verification

Merit List and Document Verification Expected Date of 4th Merit List: Mid-June

Mid-June Document Verification Date: May 11, 2026

May 11, 2026 Last Date for Document Verification: May 26, 2026

May 26, 2026 Official Website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Documents Required

Candidates appearing for document verification must carry the following documents:

10th marksheet

Identity proof

Self-attested copies of documents

Caste certificate

EWS certificate

Medical certificate

Domicile or tribal certificate

Passport-size photographs

Printout of the application form

Last Date For Verification

India Post has made it mandatory for all selected candidates to complete the DV process. The last date for document verification for candidates selected in the third merit list is May 26, 2026.

The verification process will be conducted at the divisional office mentioned in the merit list. Candidates who fail to appear for verification before the deadline will not be considered further in the recruitment process.