India Post GDS 2026 4th Merit List Out Soon: Check Expected Release Date And Updates

- Candidates await the fourth India Post GDS merit list expected mid-June 2026
- Document verification for third merit list candidates runs until May 26, 2026
- Verification requires 10th marksheet, ID, caste, EWS, medical, domicile certificates
Candidates waiting for the fourth merit list of the India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026 may not have to wait much longer. While the Department of Posts has not officially confirmed the release date yet, reports suggest that the fourth supplementary merit list is expected to be released soon after the ongoing document verification process is completed.
The third merit list was released on May 11, 2026, and shortlisted candidates have been completing document verification. According to recent reports and past trends, the fourth merit list is likely to be announced in June and may be released around mid-June, though candidates are advised to wait for an official confirmation from India Post.
Key Details
- Organisation: India Post
- Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)
- Selection Process: Merit List and Document Verification
- Expected Date of 4th Merit List: Mid-June
- Document Verification Date: May 11, 2026
- Last Date for Document Verification: May 26, 2026
- Official Website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
Documents Required
Candidates appearing for document verification must carry the following documents:
- 10th marksheet
- Identity proof
- Self-attested copies of documents
- Caste certificate
- EWS certificate
- Medical certificate
- Domicile or tribal certificate
- Passport-size photographs
- Printout of the application form
Last Date For Verification
India Post has made it mandatory for all selected candidates to complete the DV process. The last date for document verification for candidates selected in the third merit list is May 26, 2026.
The verification process will be conducted at the divisional office mentioned in the merit list. Candidates who fail to appear for verification before the deadline will not be considered further in the recruitment process.