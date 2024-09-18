India Post GDS Result 2024: Merit List 2 Released, Check Steps To Download

India Post GDS Result 2024: The Department of Posts has issued List-II of Shortlisted Candidates for all circles (except Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir). Aspirants can check the list by visiting the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies nationwide across 23 circles. The recruitment is conducted state-wise, with different numbers of posts allocated to each state, including 2,718 posts in Rajasthan, 2,558 in Bihar, 4,588 in Uttar Pradesh, 4,011 in Madhya Pradesh, and 1,338 in Chhattisgarh, among others.

India Post GDS Result 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Go to the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Step 2. Click on the link that reads 'India Post GDS Merit List 2 2024' on the homepage once it is released

Click on the link that reads 'India Post GDS Merit List 2 2024' on the homepage once it is released Step 3. Enter your login details

Enter your login details Step 4. Check the result and save it

Check the result and save it Step 5. Take a printout for future reference

Post Office GDS Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be based on the marks obtained in Class 10. A merit list will be prepared state-wise or circle-wise. Subsequently, candidates will be called for document verification.

Post Office GDS Recruitment 2024: Eligibility And Age Limit

Candidates who have passed Class 10 from a recognized Board of School Education are eligible to apply. Proficiency in cycling and computer use is required. Applicants' ages should be between 18 and 32 years as of August 5, 2024. Reserved categories are exempt from the upper age limit as per government rules.

Post Office GDS Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. The application is free for SC, ST, PwD, and women candidates.

Post Office GDS Recruitment 2024: Salary

The salary for the Gramin Dak Sevak post ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 29,380 per month.